RBSE Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result Today at rajresults.nic.in, Steps to Download

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will release the RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 today, May 25 at 3:15 PM. Students who are waiting for their results will be able to download their scores from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once it is declared. It is important to note that while downloading the RBSE Class 12 arts results 2023, students will have to enter their roll numbers and date of birth.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit Rajasthan Board’s official site at rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023’ link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter your roll number and date of birth. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The RBSE 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the RBSE result and download it.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the RBSE result for further reference.

After a few days of the result declaration, students can collect their Class 10 and 12 mark sheets from their schools. The RBSE Class 12th scorecard will include details such as the student’s name, subject-wise marks, and result status.

top videos

The Rajasthan Board Class 12th exams were scheduled from March 9 to April 12. Meanwhile, the practical exams for Class 12 were held between January 19 and February 18.

On May 18, the Rajasthan Board declared the 12th result in 2023 for the science and commerce stream. This year, the overall pass percentage in the science stream stood at 95.65 per cent. Girls performed remarkably well with a pass percentage of 97.39 per cent - surpassing the boys’ pass percentage which is 94.72 per cent. Likewise, in the RBSE Class 12 commerce result, the overall pass percentage this year is 96.60 per cent. Female students once again surpassed boys – by securing a pass percentage of 98.01 per cent when compared to the boys’ pass percentage which currently stands at 95.85 per cent.