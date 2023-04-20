CHANGE LANGUAGE
Record 20.87 Lakh Applications for NEET This Year, 12 Lakh Female Candidates
Record 20.87 Lakh Applications for NEET This Year, 12 Lakh Female Candidates

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 12:44 IST

New Delhi, India

The gender gap too breached the two lakh-mark with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering in the NEET Examination

A record 20.87 lakh registrations have been received for medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, including nearly 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the largest entrance exam in the country, followed by CUET-UG.

According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year.

The gender gap too breached the two lakh-mark with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering, which is 2.8 lakh more than male candidates. The number of male candidates is 9.02 lakh.

The exam will be held on May 7.

The maximum registrations are from Maharashthra, followed by Uttar Pradesh NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
