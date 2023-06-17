Recruitment of Technical Institute Head: Guiding PhDs, Having Published Work May Not Be Mandatory

Guiding PhD candidates and having research work published in reputed journals may not be among the mandatory requirements for those applying for posts of director or principal in AICTE-affiliated institutes, according to changes recommended by an expert panel in the recruitment process.

The panel was constituted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) — regulator for technical education in the country — after it received representations from various faculty members requesting a revision of the existing qualifications for the posts.

Existing norms, in place since 2019, state that to get shortlisted for the posts of director or principal, it is mandatory to have guided at least two successful Ph.D candidates as supervisor or co-supervisor, and have a minimum of eight research publications in government-approved academic journals.

The committee also ”recommended widening the eligibility criteria and considering other alternatives, including founders or co-founders of start-ups or incubation units recognised by MSMEs or industry experts, with at least two utility patents, granted for the top post (director or principal)”, the council said in a notification.

It said the committee has suggested alternative eligibility criteria for the same, while ”keeping the above two as optional” — guiding Ph.D candidates and publishing of research work.

The notification said the recommended criteria also includes candidates who have authored at least four books — text or reference — with reputed publishers and organised at least four conferences as convener. ”Those who have developed one MOOC course applicable at national platforms or having postgraduate certificate or diploma or degree in management/public administration,” the council said citing the recommendations on criteria for selection.

The panel’s recommendations have been put in public domain for 15 days to seek comments before the council includes them in a gazetted notification.