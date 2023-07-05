REET 2023 Mains Level 1 And Level 2 Scorecards Now Available For Download

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur, has officially released the scorecards for the REET 2023 Mains Level 1 and Level 2 exams. Recently, the examination for REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) was conducted for aspiring government teachers in Rajasthan. The scorecards for the REET 2023 Mains exam can now be accessed on the official websites: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers was held from February 25, 2023, to March 1, 2023, drawing candidates with aspirations of securing government teaching positions. Similar to previous years, a substantial number of candidates appeared for the REET Mains exam in the current year. After the announcement of the results, the mark sheets for this recruitment exam have been released. Candidates can access their REET Mains 2023 scorecards by providing their application number and date of birth.

REET Scorecard 2023

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is responsible for issuing scorecards to candidates appearing for REET exams. These scorecards are made available along with the announcement of the REET exam results. To access their scorecards, candidates need to log in to their registered accounts. Candidates can easily download their scorecards from the official website, which unveils their academic performance.

How To Download REET Mains 2023 Score Card?

Here are the steps to download the scorecard for REET Mains Exam 2023 Level 1 and 2:

Visit either of the following websites: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Look for the REET Mains Scorecard link on the homepage and click on it.

Enter your login details, such as the date of birth and application number

Fill in the required information, and submit it

After submitting, your scorecard will appear on the screen

Carefully review the scorecard and download it.

Save a printed copy for future reference.

To pass the REET Mains 2023 examination, candidates must obtain scores equal to or higher than the specified cut-off. The overall cut-off for REET 2023 is set at 90 out of 150 marks, which accounts for 60% of the total marks. The REET result for 2023 was declared on May 26, 2023, in PDF format on the official website. Shortlisted candidates can now download their scorecards from the official website.