REET Level 2 Hindi, Sanskrit Results 2023 Declared At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has declared the REET Level 2 Sanskrit, Hindi results on June 14. Candidates who appeared for the REET exam this year can now check their results by visiting the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The results for the REET Sanskrit and Hindi (Level 2) exams have been published in PDF format. The PDF file displays a list of candidates who have been selected for the document verification round.

The REET (upper primary school teacher) Hindi exam was conducted for 3,176 vacancies while the Sanskrit exam was administered for 1,808 openings. RSSB has also issued the category-wise cut-off marks for both Hindi and Sanskrit, along with the REET 2023 Level 2 results. Applicants whose names are mentioned on the list will be appearing for their document verification (DV) round. More details on the document verification process will be notified in due course of time on the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.

REET Level 2 Result 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Visit Rajasthan Staff Selection Board’s official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for REET Level 2 Hindi and Sanskrit result 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF file displaying the roll number on the new page will open

Step 4: Candidates must look for their roll number from the list given.

Step 5: Download theREET Level 2 Result PDF file and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

According to the schedule, the REET Level 2 exam for upper primary teachers’ positions was held on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1 this year. The eligibility exams were conducted in two shifts. The first shift took place from 9:30 AM to 12 noon while the second shift was administered from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Earlier this month, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board declared the results for Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, English, Sindhi, Punjabi, and Urdu. For more information, candidates can check the official website of RSSB, Jaipur.