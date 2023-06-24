Registration Date For UG Admissions At Lucknow University Extended

The registration deadline for UG and UG professional courses at Lucknow University has been extended. Candidates can now apply on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in, until July 4, 2023, according to the updated schedule. The UGET 2023 exam has likewise been postponed until further notice by the university.

Previously, UGET exams were scheduled from June 30 to July 6, 2023. However, the dates have been pushed due to a registration extension. According to the statement, the institution will soon publish the exam dates as well as the release date of the UGET admit card 2023.

Here is the direct link to register for the UG Admission in Lucknow University 2023 -

http://apps.lkouniv.ac.in/l23admu/formFilingInstruction.aspx?1

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023 Dates

Last date to apply - July 4, 2023

UGET admit card 2023 release date - To be notified soon

UGET exam date 2023 - To be notified soon

How to Apply for Lucknow University Undergraduate Admission in 2023?

Step 1: Go to the university’s official website, www.lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the Admissions tab and select Undergraduate Programmes.

Step 3: Now, click on the link to the online application form.

Step 4: Follow the instructions and finish the registration procedure.

Step 5: Login and complete the application form.

Step 6: Submit the required documents and pay the charge.

Step 7: Submit the form and print it.

Here is the application fee for UG programmes across various categories Lucknow University Admission 2023

General, EWS, and OBC - Rs. 800

SC and ST - Rs. 400

Differently Abled (PH) Any category - Rs. 400