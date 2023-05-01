Renowned Economist Arvind Panagariya Appointed As Chancellor Of Nalanda University

Noted economist and professor Arvind Panagariya is the new chancellor of Nalanda University. Arvind Panagariya has also been a former NITI Aayog vice-chairman. He has also served as a member of the governing body of the Nalanda University. After computer scientist Vijay P. Bhatkar, former Singaporean foreign minister George Yeo, and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, he serves as the university’s fourth chancellor.

Informing about the development through micro blogging site, Twitter the official Twitter page of the university wrote “Vice Chancellor Professor Sunaina Singh congratulates & welcomes Professor Arvind Panagariya as the Chancellor of Nalanda University. Padma Bhushan & former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr @APanagariya is a renowned economist & Professor

@Columbia University."

Dr. Arvind Panagariya is succeeding Dr Vijay P Bhatkar who served an exceeding tenure as the chancellor of the Nalanda University. Dr Vijay P Bhatkar was appointed as the chancellor in 2017 and is retiring from the post in 2023. The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, informed the university of Panagariya’s appointment as chancellor on Friday night. Panagariya previously held the positions of chief economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Additionally, he held various positions with the World Bank, IMF, and UNCTAD.

Many people regard Professor Panagariya as a leading expert on the Indian economy. He currently holds the positions of Jagdish Bhagwati Professor of Indian Political Economy, Professor of Economics, and Director of the Deepak and Neera Raj Centre on Indian Economic Policies at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs in New York, USA. Nalanda University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sunaina Singh extended his gratitude to the President of India and External Affairs Minister for appointing Prof. Panagariya as the university’s chancellor. It was under Professor Singh’s tenure that the university’s expansive campus began to take shape.

The Nalanda University was established by an act of Parliament in 2007 and and is overseen by the Ministry of External Affairs. The university first established two masters courses “Ecology and Environment" and “Historical Studies". The university currently has six schools, and the majority of its courses are oriented on philosophy and culture. It offers classes in comparative religions, Santana Hindu studies, and Buddhist studies.

