Renowned Educationist Chitran Namboothiripad Passes Away At Age 103

Eminent educationalist, teacher, voyager and writer P Chitran Namboothiripad died following age-related ailments, family sources here said on Tuesday. He was 103.

A prominent figure in the cultural arena of Kerala for decades, Namboothiripad was known for his progressive outlook, contributions to the education sector as the Director of Public Instructions and service as the secretary of the Kerala Kalamandalam.

He used to hit headlines until recent times over his frequent trips to the Himalayas despite his advanced age. He undertook over 30 voyages to the region.

Born on January 6, 1920 in Mookkuthala of northern Malappuram district, Namboothiripad had completed his college education at St Thomas College here and Madras University. During his higher studies, he was actively engaged in students’ movements, especially with Left-wing outfits. After his studies, he set up a school in his home village on five acres of land, which was later handed over to the then-state government for a sum of just one rupee.

He also played a key role in designing and shaping the state youth festival, which is now billed as Asia’s largest such art event for youngsters.An established writer, Namboothiripad’s travelogue ’Punyahimalayam’, an account of his Himalayan voyages, was well-received among the readers.

People from various walks of life condoled the death of Namboothiripad. In his detailed condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed his contributions in diverse fields.

Stating that Namboothiripad’s contributions in the course of Kerala’s journey as a progressive state were immense, the Chief Minister said his demise was a great loss. Vijayan also mentioned his services as the education joint director and as the organiser of the school youth festival.