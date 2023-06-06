CHANGE LANGUAGE
Reopening of Schools in Pondy Postponed to June 14: CM
Reopening of Schools in Pondy Postponed to June 14: CM

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:02 IST

Puducherry (Pondicherry), India

The government received representations from various sections including the AIADMK seeking extension of summer vacation (Representational image)

The government received representations from various sections including the AIADMK seeking extension of summer vacation (Representational image)

Earlier, the government had announced that schools would reopen on June 1 and as hot spell continued the date of reopening was put off to June 7

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday said that the summer vacation for all schools has been extended and institutions would reopen on June 14. Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of a function here, he said as the hot spell continued in the Union Terrirotry, the government decided to postpone the date of reopening of schools to June 14.

Earlier, the government had announced that schools would reopen on June 1 and as hot spell continued the date of reopening was put off to June 7. The government received representations from various sections including the AIADMK seeking extension of summer vacation as there was no respite in hot weather and hence the government has decided to put off the date of reopening and schools would reopen on June 14.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
