Requirements of Contractual Teachers In Kendriya Vidyalayas Rise 3 Times Since 2020

The number of contractual teachers that have been hired by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has increased three times in the past few years. Government data presented in the Lok Sabha on March 13 shows that the hiring of contractual teachers witnessed a dramatic rise post the pandemic, owing to a freeze in the recruitment of regular faculty. The number of contractual teachers increased from 3,260 in 2020-21 to 10,462 in the year 2022-23, the Lok Sabha was informed, reported the Indian Express.

Furthermore, KVS, which manages centre-run schools, has also recently advertised that about 12,099 vacant posts are open for recruitment. Out of the total regular posts at the Kendriya Vidyalayas, 6,150 will come under the unreserved category/general, 3,254 are for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), while 1,802 and 893 have been reserved for candidates of the SC and ST category, respectively. The details of the above posts were declared by the government in a written response to a question by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP N Reddeppa in the Lok Sabha on Monday, reported the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, there were 10,462 contractual teachers in the KVs who were engaged against vacant positions as on December 31, 2022, as per a written response to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi.

The data from the previous year revealed that in 2018-19 there were about 9,539 posts, and in 2019-20, there were 8, 912 vacancies. The report further notifies that the number of contractual teachers had dropped to 3,260 in 2020-21. But within a year, the requirement for contractual faculty rose again to 8,105, and to 10,462 by 2023.

“The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation, promotion and additional requirements on account of upgradation/sanctioning of new streams as well as enhancement of students’ strength,” the government was quoted as saying by the Indian Express report. So, filling up such vacancies on a regular basis is a continuous process and efforts are made as per the provisions of the relevant.

