Rickshaw Puller To RoadBez CEO, The Inspiring Story Of Dilkhush Kumar

We’ve all heard many rags-to-riches stories and a boy from a small town in Bihar, who rose to become the CEO of a company, is one such story. We’re talking about Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar. Kumar previously worked as a rickshaw puller and vegetable vendor and is currently the founder of RodBez, Bihar’s largest mobility platform, providing a one-way taxi pool and carpool service.

Dilkhush Kumar is originally a resident of a small village named Bangaon in the Saharsa district of Bihar. He completed his high school from there. The financial condition of the family was not well so he decided to work as a rickshaw puller and a vegetable vendor to support them. He always wanted to do something of his own. The man was very passionate about driving cars. Thus, he got the idea of providing taxi services in Bihar, which is how Rodbez came to be.

The start-up is unlike Ola and Uber. It is a database company connecting customers with taxi drivers and provides vehicles for longer-distance and outstation travel of more than 50 kilometres.

But the path to success was not an easy one. Before RoadBez, Dilkhush went for the interview of peon which he miserably failed. The interviewer asked him to recognise the logo of the iPhone which he could not because he was seeing it for the first time. But the man didn’t give up. He then decided to become a rickshaw puller in Delhi. After his health started deteriorating, his family called him home.

During this period Dilkhush switched many jobs and also sold vegetables on the streets of Patna. Having learned how to drive with his father’s help, who was a bus driver, Dilkhush got a job driving a Maruti 800.

Notably, Dilkhush had gotten married by the age of 18 and he had a family to take care of. Soon, circumstances changed and he started his company AryaGo in 2016, which provided cab connectivity across major districts of Bihar. After this in May 2022, he founded yet another company, RoadBez. Within 6-7 months, Dilkhush and his team raised Rs 4 crore in funding.

The man, who was turned down for a job as a peon, has now become an inspiration for many. Rodbez has hired graduates from IIT Guwahati and many IIM students are working part-time to help Dilkhush Kumar’s vision.