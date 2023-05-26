Robin Bansal, The Man Who Quit Rs 35 Lakh Job To Pursue UPSC Dream; Know His Rank

The final results for the 2022 Civil Services Examination have been released by the Union Public Service Commission. There is no denying the fact that cracking the UPSC examination is no cakewalk. Every year, hundreds of thousands of aspirants sit for the exam and only a few make it with flying colours. Others wait for their second, or third attempt to achieve a rank.

Despite the anxiety surrounding the UPSC examinations, every year we get acquainted with certain success stories that not only become an inspiration for several UPSC candidates but also to the general masses. Today, let’s delve into the success story of Robin Bansal.

Robin Bansal, 25, belongs to the small town of Lehra in Rajasthan’s Sangrur district. Robin’s father is a lecturer in Economics, while his mother is a homemaker. After completing his schooling, Robin sat for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) to bag the opportunity of getting admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi. The young man’s grit and determination enabled him to get his desired admission to IIT.

After obtaining a B.Tech degree from IIT, Robin landed a high-paying job at a private firm. His salary was Rs 35 lakhs per annum. But, Robin seems to have some other plans that were brewing in his mind. He was not interested in leading a corporate life but wanted to get selected for a government job. Just a year after securing the private job, Robin quit his company and started preparing for the UPSC CSE examinations.

Robin’s journey was not easy. In 2019, when he first took the UPSC examination and failed. He also could not crack the exam in his following attempts in 2020 and 2021. But the 25-year-old’s hard work and efforts paved the way for his success. In 2022, Robin fulfilled his dream of cracking the UPSC examination, securing the 135th rank.

Parminder Singh Dhindsa, a former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA, visited Robin to congratulate him personally. Robin, in an interview, shared that his next goal is to join the Indian Police Services in the position of an IPS Officer.