Robotics Engineering To Data Scientist, Top 4 Artificial Intelligence Career Options

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making waves across the globe nowadays. In recent months, AI has secured a special place in the lives of the general populace. Even youngsters are utilising the AI tool ChatGPT to assist with their school assignments.

Notably, Netflix recently posted a job vacancy for an AI Product Manager, offering an annual package of around Rs 7.40 crore. If you’re inclined to pursue a career in the field of AI, let’s delve into the top 4 AI career options and their corresponding initial salaries.

1. Machine Learning

These professionals excel at creating self-operating software. An example of this is the proliferation of applications like chatbots. The utilisation of machine learning has witnessed remarkable growth, becoming integral for people’s reliance. Navigating this career necessitates a background in computer science, data programming and mathematics. At the entry-level, one could expect a salary between Rs 4-5 lakh.

2. Data Scientist

Data scientists undertake the task of amassing extensive amounts of raw data. In today’s digital age, customer data is deemed essential for any company’s progress. This data informs decisions based on your search and shopping history, subsequently guiding future recommendations. Data scientists earn Rs 5-7 lakh annually at the entry-level. With experience, this salary reaches up to Rs 60-70 lakh per annum.

3. Robotics Engineering

Robots are now commonly sighted serving food in numerous global restaurants. Robotic engineers contribute to the creation of robots designed to aid humans. Pursuing a career in robotics engineering requires a degree in computer engineering or mechanical engineering. At the initial level, one can earn Rs 4 to 5 lakh annually.

4. AI Engineer

An AI engineer is known for their skills in solving problems. Recently, their demand has surged significantly. These engineers enhance efficiency by testing diverse artificial intelligence models and employing machine learning techniques. A novice AI engineer can secure a starting position with a package of up to Rs 7 lakh per annum.