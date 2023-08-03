RPSC Grade-2 Teacher Result 2023 Declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps to Check

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) published the RPSC Grade-2 Result 2023 on August 2. Candidates who appeared for the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination are advised to visit the official website of the RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The results have been declared for Group D’s first paper, GK, and the second paper, Mathematics. Paper 1 took place on January 29, whereas Paper 2 was conducted on December 26 last year.

“Senior Teacher Competitive for Secondary Education Department First questions of Group-D by the Commission for the posts of Mathematics subject under Examination-2022 Letter GK and the second question paper of the Mathematics written test (Objective Type), respectively, were held on January 29, 2023, and December 26, 2022. As a result of the said test, T.S.P. and non-TSP posts advertised for the region Against the list of candidates with the following roll numbers considered for eligibility check. Provisionally included in (Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking)," reads the official notification.

RPSC Grade-2 Teacher Result: Steps to Check

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of RPSC atrpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on ‘Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking and Cut off Marks for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu.) Comp. Exam - 2022 (Mathematics)’ link that will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF will be displayed on your screen. Take your time and search for your roll number on the list.

Step 4: If needed, download the provisional result list for your reference.

The PDF further stated that the list was released to ensure the verification of the eligibility of the candidates participating in the selection process. In the list, 15 candidates from the TSP area and 905 candidates from the Non-TSP area have been provisionally included in the list of candidates considered for eligibility verification. Meanwhile, the commission also stated that document verification will take place during the counselling session. It is mandatory for the candidates to attend the counselling session with their filled-out, detailed application form.

Verification of the eligibility of the candidates by the Commission as per the conditions and rules of the advertisement will be done accordingly. The commission will cancel the selection of candidates who do not fulfil all the eligibility conditions as per the rules. According to the notification, the main selection list and reserve list will be issued later.