RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023: Exam Date Released, Check Schedule

The Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023 examination date has been announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). According to the announcement, the exam will be held on October 28 and 29. In due time, a complete schedule will be made public, which can be then viewed and downloaded by candidates from the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 140 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The written RPSC JLO exam will have four papers. Three hours will be allotted for each paper. 40% is the cut-off for passing each exam paper. The standard of language paper will be of senior secondary level.

RPSC JLO 2023: Exam Pattern

In order to familiarise themselves with the subjects covered in the written exam, applicants must review the RPSC JLO Syllabus. The information about the RPSC JLO Exam Pattern is given below:

Paper I: Constitution of India, directive principles, Fundamental rights, and enforcement of rights through writes, functioning of High Court and Supreme Court and Attorney General.

Paper II: Civil Procedure and Criminal Procedure Code provisions required to be referred generally in Government offices will be given importance.

Paper III: Evidence Act, Limitation Act, interpretation of Statutes, drafting and conveyancing.

Part IV: Language: Part A General Hindi, paper B General English.

The exam will be containing 50 marks for each section. Each paper must have a pass mark of 40 per cent. According to the RPSC JLO Marking System, each question has a set mark for each correctly answered question, with some marks deducted for incorrect responses. Candidates must employ adequate study techniques and the best books, specifically with reference to the RPSC JLO Syllabus and Exam Pattern, in order to achieve the necessary marks in the RPSC JLO Result.

Meanwhile, the RPSC RAS 2023 application rectification process is now in progress. Till August 26, applicants can make revisions to their application forms on the official website. The applicants must pay a charge of 500 rupees. The test is scheduled to take place on October 1. A total of 905 positions are available for filling as part of the RAS/RTS recruitment campaign, 424 of which are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.