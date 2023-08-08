RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 Date and Time Announced, Exam to be Held on October 1

The Rajasthan Administrative Service Examination (RAS) 2023 preliminary examination dates were released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) today, August 8. According to the announcement, the preliminary examination will take place on Sunday, October 1. The announcement is available for candidates to view at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The purpose of this recruitment exam is to fill 905 open positions, 424 of which are for state services and 481 for subordinate services. The registration period for the RPSC RAS 2023 began on July 1 and closed on July 31.

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a degree from one of the Indian universities established by an act of the national or state legislature.

Age Limit: The candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 40 as of January 1, 2024. Candidates from the reserved category are offered upper-age relaxations.

RPSC RAS prelims exam date 2023: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the RPSC’s official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Press Note Regarding Exam Date For Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre.) Examination, 2023’ notification link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a PDF containing the date of the exam.

Step 4: Check the exam date and save a copy of the notification for future reference.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 Exam: Application Fee

Candidates from the general category must pay a Rs. 600 application fee, while those from the EWS, SC, ST, and other reserved categories must pay a Rs. 400 application fee. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for further information and details on fees and exam dates.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 Exam: Selection Process

The RPSC combined competitive examination is scheduled to be held in two phases: the preliminary examination and the main examination.

Questions on general knowledge and general science will be included in the 200-mark preliminary test which is three hours long. Candidates who pass the Prelims test will be invited to take the Mains exam. Those who pass the mains test will be called in for the final round of selection which is the interview round.