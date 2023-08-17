RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023: Application Correction Window Opens at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, How to Edit

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will open the correction window for the RPSC RAS prelims exam 2023 today, August 17. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application form can do so by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice by RPSC, the edit window will be made available on August 17 and the last date to make corrections is August 26. Candidates can change the details mentioned in the application form other than their name, photograph, father’s name, date of birth, and gender. Further, to make changes to the application form, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as processing fees.

RPSC RAS 2023 Prelims application form: Steps to edit

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions ‘Apply online.’

Step 3: A new window will open. Now, log in using your credentials like your digital identity, password, and captcha.

Step 4: Your application form will be displayed. Edit all the required details and pay the processing fees.

Step 5: Before submitting the application form, cross-check all the details.

Step 6: If required, download and take a printout of the edited application form for exam day.

RPSC RAS 2023 Prelims Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on October 1, Sunday, at different examination centres throughout the state. The RPSC combined competitive assessment consists of two phases: the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will carry a weightage of 200 marks and feature inquiries related to general knowledge and general science. The duration of the test will be 3 hours. Successful candidates in the preliminary examination will receive an invitation to participate in the main examination.

The notice also stated that modifications that are done online will be considered. All offline corrections will be unacceptable. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates aged between 21 and 40 years as of January 1, 2024, holding a bachelor’s degree in a pertinent field, are qualified to apply for the RPSC RAS exam.