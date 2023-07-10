RPSC Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For 140 Junior Legal Officer Posts At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Junior Legal Officers (JLO) for the year 2023. With a total of 140 vacancies available, candidates can submit their applications through the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, until August 9. The exam for the RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023 has been scheduled for October 2023.

RPSC Junior Legal Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet specific requirements to be eligible for the RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023. A Law Graduate degree from a university established by law in India or its equivalent, as well as a three-year proficiency degree, are required. Candidates should also be conversant with Rajasthani culture and have a solid grasp of Hindi written in Devnagri Script.

The positions have a minimum age requirement of 21 years and a maximum age limit of 40 years. Certain age groups, however, have age relaxations. Male applicants from the SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories get a 5-year relaxation. Similarly, women candidates in the general category receive a 5-year exemption, while women candidates in the SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories get a 10-year relaxation.

RPSC Junior Legal Officer Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

To apply for the RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023, candidates should follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission atrecruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the RPSC JLO recruitment link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the Rajasthan JLO recruitment 2023 application form on the official dashboard.

Step 4: Register for the JLO recruitment and log in using the provided mobile number and email ID.

Step 5: After completing the form by entering personal information, address and other required details.

Step 6: Make sure to review the form and verify its accuracy before submitting it.

Step 7: Lastly, upload a recent photograph, signature and supporting documents.

Step 8: Submit the form and make the online payment by clicking on the payment verify button.

RPSC Junior Legal Officer Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

When it comes to the application process, candidates from the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600. BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and other reserved category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Detailed information regarding the application process can be found in the official notification.