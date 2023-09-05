RRC Central Railway Open Vacancies For 2409 Apprentice Posts

The Central Railway (NCR) is accepting online applications for 2409 Apprentice positions. Interested candidates should submit an NCR Apprentice Application by September 28, 2023 at rrccr.com. The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC/CR) has been designated as the nodal agency for obtaining online applications from candidates and preparing their merit list.

This is a Centralized Notification for the Engagement of Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for Central Railway Units. The application for the position was started on August 29, 2023.

VACANCIES

A total 2409 vacancies are open for interested candidates with 76 openings in Solapur cluster followed by 114 in Nagpur, 152 in Pune, 418 in Bhusawal and in Mumbai 1469.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Interested candidates should follow below provided ways to register and submit their application.

Step 1- Visit the official website, rrccr.com

Step 2- On the homepage, register yourself with all the information correctly mentioned.

Step 3- Once registered remember your login credentials and re- login.

Step 4- You will find a link to apply for RRC Central Railway Recruitment. Select the link.

Step 5- Complete and upload all the mandatory information. Make sure to upload a latest image on the form with a visible signature matter.

Step 6- Before submitting the application, once again all the information.

Step 7- Select on the submit option and pay Rs 100 as an application fee of the form.

Step 8- Take a print out of the form for future references.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Education

The candidate must possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or a Provisional Certificate issued by the National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training, as well as have successfully completed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in the aggregate.

Age

The age limit for the applicants must be minimum 15 years to maximum 25 years.

APPLICATION FEE

An application fee of Rs 100 will be charged from every candidate.

SELECTION PROCESS

Selection will be based on a merit list created for each applicant who responds to the notification. The percentage of matriculation marks (with a minimum cumulative mark of 50%) plus the ITI marks in the trade in which the apprenticeship is to be completed will be used to create the merit list. The selection process will be based on a simple average of matriculation and ITI marks.