RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Begins for 2,409 Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Central Railway (CR) is actively accepting applications for apprentice positions. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for the RRC CR Apprentice vacancy on the official website at rrccr.com. This recruitment campaign aims to occupy a total of 2409 vacant positions within. According to the schedule, the application process was started on August 29. The final day to register for this opportunity is September 28.

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have successfully cleared the 10th-grade examination or its equivalent (within the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks from a recognized Board. Additionally, they should hold a National Trade Certificate in the specified trade. The age of candidates should be between 15 and 24 years as of August 29.

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Open your web browser and type “rrccr.com" in the address bar to go to the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Central Railway (RRC CR).

Step 2: Once on the website, look for either the “Recruitment" or “Vacancies" section and click on it.

Step 3: In that section, find the notification titled “RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023" and click on it to get detailed information.

Step 4: Carefully read the entire notification to understand the eligibility criteria, how to apply, and important details.

Step 5: If you meet the eligibility criteria, click on the “Apply Online" or “Register Now" button. Fill in the required information like your personal details, education history, and contact information.

Step 6:Pay the application fee online based on your category. Before submitting, double-check all the information you’ve entered. Once you’re sure everything is correct, submit your application.

Step 7: Save the registration number you get and keep a copy of the application for your records.

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

To apply, a fee of Rs 100 is required, which can be submitted using methods such as debit card, credit card, Internet Banking, or SBI Challan. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official RRC CR website.

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection will be based on a merit list that encompasses all applicants responding to the notification. This list will be formulated using the percentage of marks obtained in matriculation (with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks) and ITI marks related to the trade chosen for Apprenticeship.