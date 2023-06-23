RRC WR Apprentice 2023 Posts: Everything You Need to Know

RRC Western Region (WR) recently issued a recruitment notification announcing 3624 vacancies for the position of Apprentice. As of June 27, 2023, eligible candidates interested in these positions can commence submitting their applications. The deadline for application submission is July 26, 2023, allowing applicants ample time to complete the process.

To be eligible for the RRC WR Apprentice positions, candidates must meet the following criteria: They should have passed the matriculation or 10th class examination in the 10+2 system from a recognized board, securing a minimum aggregate of 50% marks. Regarding the age limit, applicants should be at least 15 years old, while the maximum age allowed is 24 years.

For the RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023, possession of an ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT/SCVT in the relevant trade is mandatory. The selection process will be based on a merit list, considering the average percentage of marks obtained by applicants in both the Matriculation examination (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) and the ITI examination. Both qualifications will hold equal weightage in determining the final merit list.

Here is the division-wise breakdown of the total number of posts for the RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

BCT Division: 745 posts

BRC Division: 434 posts

ADI Division: 624 posts

RTM Division: 415 posts

RJT Division: 165 posts

BVP Division: 206 posts

PL W/Shop: 392 posts

MX W/Shop: 77 posts

BVP W/Shop: 112 posts

DHD W/Shop: 263 posts

PRTN W/Shop: 72 posts

SBI ENGG W/Shop: 60 posts

SBI Signal W/Shop: 25 posts

Head Quarter Officer: 35 posts

The total number of vacancies available for the RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment is 3624.

To apply for the RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website rrc-wr.com.

On the homepage, find and click on the application link.

A new page will open with the application form.

Fill in all the required details as per the instructions.

Verify the entered information before submitting the form.

Submit the application form after ensuring its accuracy.

Please note that an application fee of Rs. 100 is applicable, but it is exempted for SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants.