Rs 474 Crore Allocated For Students Who Passed Bihar Board Exam, Check Details Here

Bihar Board has uploaded the Class 10 exam results on the official website of biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can check their mark sheets on this website. Apart from this, the result can also be checked through Digi Locker, sarkariresult.com and SMS.

The Bihar government has been providing financial assistance to the students who have passed in the board examination under the Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana. Under this scheme, a particular amount is distributed among the students in all the districts by the government. Under the scheme this, prize money is given to the boys and girls who attain the first position in the Class 10 board examination. This year, students who have passed with distinction marks will also get its benefit. The government will spend over 474 crore under this scheme. For this, students can apply online.

The Conditions to get the incentive amount are:

1- The applicant should be a permanent resident of Bihar.

2- The annual income of the applicant’s family should be Rs 1.5 lakh or less.

3- The applicant must have the prescribed educational qualification.

4- The applicant should not be accused of any crime in which he has been sentenced to imprisonment for 48 hours or more.

While applying for Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana, students should have documents like their passport-size photo, identity card, Aadhaar card, caste certificate, income certificate, 10th result/registration card, mobile number and bank account passbook.

A total of 4,74,615 students (2,73,933 boys and 2,00,682 girls) secured the first division while 5,11,623 students secured the second division (2,49,311 boys and 2,62,312 girls). A total of 2,99,518 students secured the third division.

The Bihar Board Class 10 results 2023 were declared on March 31. MD Rumman Ashraf secured the top position in the exam scoring 489 marks. The second topper is Namrata Kumari. The third place has been secured by Gyani Anupama. A total of 69 students have secured positions from 6th to 10th rank, among toppers.

