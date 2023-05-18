RSMSSB CET 12th Level 2023 Results Declared At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in How To Download

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published the result for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) -Senior Secondary Level (SSL) or CET 12th Level recruitment exam. Candidates can download their scorecards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. To access the CET 12th Level result, applicants will have to enter their exam type details, application number, date of birth and captcha code.

The RSMSSB CET 12th Level recruitment exam is conducted for numerous posts such as junior assistant, forester, clerk, jamadar, hostel superintendent and constable. As per the schedule, the RSMSSB CET 12th level exam was held on February 4, 5 and 11 in six phases. The written exam was held in two shifts - first from 9:00 AM to 12 PM and second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The Rajasthan Services Selection Board released the answer keys for the CET 12th Level on March 31.

RSMSSB CET Scorecard 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘News notification’ section.

Step 3: Click on the ‘CET 12th level’ marks link.

Step 4: On the new window, select exam type, and enter the application number and date of birth to log in.

Step 5: The RSMSSB CET 12th-level result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the CET 12th Level scorecard.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the result for future need or use.

top videos

Candidates who clear the CET 12th Level exam can now proceed to the next stage of the selection process. Meanwhile, those who could not meet the cut-off criteria are advised to explore other alternative options.

Apart from the CET 12th level result, the Rajasthan Services Selection Board has also released the cut-off marks for the examination. It is important to note that these cut-off marks specify the minimum scores that aspirants must achieve to qualify for the next level of the selection process. The 12th level result has been issued for those candidates who only secured equal to or more than the cut-off marks, according to their respective categories.