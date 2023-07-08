RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Window For ANM And GNM Positions To Open On July 10

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be inviting online applications for the recruitment of Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM), and General Nurse and Midwife (GNM) posts. It has released a total vacancy of 3646 posts, of which 1588 vacancies are for the position of GNM while 2058 vacancies are for the ANM posts. The RSSB will release the online applications on July 10. It will be available on the official website–https://rsmssb. rajasthan.gov.in/. Candidates should note that the last date to apply for the post is August 10. Selection will be done on the basis of the online examination, which will be conducted on September 24.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB—https://rsmssb. rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: On the landing page, click on the recruitment link for the post you are interested in

Step 3: Generate your One Time Registration ( OTR) by submitting your basic details such as phone number and email address

Step 4: Access your application portal with your registered ID and password.

Step 5: Fill out the registration form for the exam

Step 6: Upload your documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Submit and download the application form

Candidates of the General category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 600, while the SC/ST/PWD category applicants will have to pay a sum of Rs 400.

To become eligible for the post of ANM, candidates need to pass class 10 with the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training/Health Worker Female Course. The applicant should also be registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council as a B Grade Nurse.

For the post of GNM, the applicant should have passed the GNM course or its equivalent qualification from any state-recognised university. The candidate should be registered with Rajasthan Nursing Council ( RNC).

The selection will be done on the basis of the online examination conducted by RSMSSB on September 24. It will be a multiple choice questions-based paper. There will be 100 questions in the paper, for which the duration to complete the exam will be 90 minutes. Each question will carry 4 marks, while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.