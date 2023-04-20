Rural Students From Satara School Learn Japanese, Know How Was This Achieved

The Zila Parishad (District Council) schools in Maharashtra are currently being praised considering the quality of teaching. Maintaining this qualitative change, the district council schools in Satara have introduced many activities.

Man is a drought-hit taluka and Vijayanagar district council schools in this taluka have students who can speak in Japanese. The whole credit for this goes to Balaji Jadhav who is a very diligent teacher at the school. 40 students from classes 1 to 4 are learning Japanese under his guidance.

Activities in Vijayanagar School

Vijayanagar Zila Parishad School is till Class 4. Balaji Jadhav is the only teacher in this school and he conducts all the activities of the school. His efforts are directed at the thoughts that students should be imparted holistic education. He decided to teach his students the Japanese language so that in the future it may help them explore opportunities in an advanced country like Japan.

Self-taught Teacher of Japanese

Balaji Jadhav has been teaching Japanese to his students for some time now. For this, he uses language apps and YouTube as tools. He himself is a self-taught teacher of Japanese. Japanese is taught in the same way as Marathi - first students are taught to write letters, then they learn to make words and then sentences. Following the same pattern, his students are learning to read, write, and speak in Japanese. This has created tremendous interest among students to learn a foreign language along with their mother language.

Maths and Environment Study in Japanese

The students of the school are studying Japanese and also performing Mathematical activities in this language. They are learning a whole lot of things in Japanese which includes names of animals, birds, and months. Students are even learning about the environment in Japanese. They can make short sentences in Japanese and can easily speak the language. The teacher says that if someone speaks in Japanese here, students can follow it.

Japanese Embassy Appreciates the Initiative

The Japanese Ambassador in India has all the praise for the teacher Balaji Jadhav and has even shown interest in providing aid to encourage Japanese learning in the school. Jadhav said that as a teacher, he is happy with this development. Even parents are happy with the school and the teacher. Most of the parents do not know Japanese but they appreciate this initiative as they think this may be a great help to students. Jadhav has promised to teach a new foreign language to his students every year.

