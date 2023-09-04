SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply For 336 Apprentice Vacancies; Steps To Register

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is accepting applications for apprenticeship training. The official recruitment notification was released on August 28, 2023. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application forms for the apprenticeship training as graduate technician apprentice and trade apprentice for one year under the Apprenticeship Act 1961 is September 30, 2023. Candidates do not have to pay an application fee while applying online.

Through this recruitment drive, SAIL plans to fill a total of 336 vacancies in Odisha’s Rourkela Steel Plant. To avoid any last-minute hassle, candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the deadline. All interested applicants must read the official recruitment notice to check the eligibility criteria and other details before applying.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice: 152 posts

Technician Apprentice: 136 vacancies

Graduate Apprentice: 48 openings

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

The minimum age requirement for the post of Technician Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, and Trade Apprentice is 18 years. While the maximum age limit for the same is 28 years, as on September 30, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Those who are applying must hold a Degree / Diploma / Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate from a recognised university or board.

SAIL Recruitment 2023 (Apprentice Posts): Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates will have to register themselves first on the portal by entering a valid email-id and registered mobile number.

Step 3: Once the registration is done, log in and click on ‘Apprentice Opportunities.’

Step 4: Look for the ‘Apply’ link and click on it.

Step 5: Fill out the application form by providing all the relevant details.

Step 6: Upload the essential documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Cross-check all the details and submit the application form.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for the apprentice posts will be on merit basis, considering the percentage (number of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification exam or trade). It is to be noted that the apprentice will be eligible for monthly stipend.

The vacancies in each apprenticeship trade are indicative and might differ during the selection process. The decision of the concerned management team regarding the selection will be final.

For more details, read the official recruitment notice.