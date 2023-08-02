Saloni Verma, With AIR 70 In UPSC, Proves Coaching Not Necessary To Become IAS

Everything that you desire can be achieved with determination and self-belief and IAS Saloni Verma serves as the perfect example for this. This exceptional and inspiring individual’s remarkable achievement has created ripples across the nation. Saloni Verma has cracked the highly competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination without any coaching assistance. Her extraordinary feat now serves as a motivation for countless UPSC aspirants.

IAS Saloni Verma hails from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand but has spent a better part of her life in Delhi. Her journey to success is nothing but inspiring for everyone as she persevered, worked hard and was very clear to serve her nation. Right after graduating, she decided to take the UPSC exams and in the second attempt she was successful and how. Avoiding the conventional coaching classes, she opted for self-study and cracked the UPSC test by securing an All India Rank (AIR) 70 in 2020. Her case proves, that a focused goal in mind and the sheer will to achieve is definitely the key to success ahead.

To a media portal, the IAS officer told about how she began preparing for the exam. She first made sure that she understood the syllabus and then began preparing a schedule for herself. Her advice for fellow aspirants is that one should study by strategising and following a strict schedule. She also advised them not to deviate from the end goal and ensure regular revisions and practising writing.

According to Saloni Verma, opting for coaching classes is not a necessity to crack the UPSC exam. But she also added that if one does not have proper guidance, they should go to coaching classes. But the key to passing the exam is diligence and independent research on relevant topics.

She also suggested that every UPSC aspirant should have an effective plan. Only by being thorough in studying can help one succeed. Her belief is to always formulate an appropriate and sound plan for studying and following it up with thorough revision and practising writing answers every day is crucial.