SAMS Odisha Class 11th Admission 2023 Registration Ends Today, First Merit List on June 28

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, will conclude the online application process for class 11 admission today, June 20. The registration process for Odisha Class 11 admission began on May 29. Students can submit their application forms via the official site of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. According to the official schedule, the deadline for submission of the online application form is till 11:45 PM.

On June 28, the first merit list for Class 11 will be released. Students shortlisted in the first merit list need to report at the higher secondary school level between June 29 to July 5. The second merit list will be issued on July 13. After which reporting of second selection candidates and admission updation at the Higher Secondary Schools level will be carried out from July 14 to July 17.

Students applying for Class 11 have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The registration fee for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) category students is Rs 100.

“All students of Class-XI & XII of all Govt. & Aided Higher Secondary Schools under DHSE & DHE are instructed to log in to https://odishacareerportal.com by using their 10 digit SAMS CAF BARCODE number as Unique id and 123456 as Password at the earliest." reads the website.

SAMS ODISHA CLASS 11 ADMISSION 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Visit SAMS Odisha’s official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link provided for Class 11 admission on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the Class 11 application form as directed. To complete the process, pay the necessary fee.

Step 4: Cross-check the form and submit it. Save and download the application form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the SAMS Odisha Class 11 form.

The registration process is being conducted through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for students seeking admission into class 11 of science, arts, commerce, Upashastri, and vocational streams in all Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) of Odisha affiliated to CHSE (O) along with vocational programmes in 93 higher secondary schools. The academic session for the 11th admission will start on July 29.