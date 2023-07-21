SAMS Odisha PG Merit List 2023 Released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in, How to Check

The Higher Education Department, Odisha, declared the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha PG merit list on July 20. The merit list is now available for the candidates on the official website of SAMS at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

Along with the merit list, the board has also started the choice-filling process. Eligible candidates can fill the choices from July 20 until July 23. Additionally, the provisional allotment of seats will be published on July 28 at 2 PM. Once the allotment of seats is released, the selection process to slide up, freeze, and float your allotted seat will commence on July 29, and will simultaneously end on July 31. Candidates will have to report at the allotted institutes from July 31 until August 2.

SAMS Odisha PG Merit List: How to Check

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of SAMS Odisha at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that states, ‘Publication of subject-wise and State-wide merit list.’

Step 3: Once the new window will be displayed, enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Check the SAMS Odisha merit list carefully.

Step 5: If necessary, take a printout of the same for the admission procedure.

The official notification, released by SAMS stated, “The remaining timeline for e-Admission into P.G. Courses for the session 2023-24 in the State Public Universities and Colleges with P.G. Courses under project ‘Student Academic Management System (SAMS)’ is given below. Any changes in the dateline will be published in the newspapers as well as in the website www.samsodisha.gov.in. The Common Prospectus (CP) for the said Course is available in the website.”

This year, the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) was conducted from June 23 to July 4 with approximately 50,000 candidates participating. “Candidates must upload their graduation marks within the timeline for preparation of the subject-wise and state-wide provisional rank,” stated the official notice. Failure to do so will result in their applications not being considered for the selection process. Timely submission of graduation marks is essential for ensuring eligibility in the selection and admission procedure.

The board has also released the contact details for the candidates who have doubts. They can contact the e-Admission Helpline (Toll-Free) Number 155335/ 1800-345-6770. Additionally, they can also visit the official website of SAMS at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.