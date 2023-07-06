SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023: First Merit List Today at samsodisha.gov.in

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) will release the first merit list for Odisha class 12th admission today, July 6. The merit list can be downloaded by the candidates on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

This year, the online transfer application deadline is July 7 at 5 PM. Candidates had until June 30 to register for CAF. The reporting period and deadline for updating necessary documents for the selected students are from July 7 to July 13 at 6 PM. On July 19, the second merit list will be released while classes will commence in August.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023 First Merit List: How to Check

Step 1- Visit the official website of the SAMS samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, select on school and mass education ‘ higher secondary school + 2’ link.

Step 3- Click on the student login option.

Step 4- Enter your login credentials and select the submit button. This way candidates can download the merit list.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023: Documents Needed

— Passport size photo (latest)

— Matric Board certificate

— School leaving certificate

— Conduct certificate

— Aadhar Card

— Bank Passbook

General category students who had applied for the Odisha plus 2 admissions paid an amount of Rs 200 per Common Application Form (CAF). Similarly, SC, ST category applicants paid Rs 100 per CAF. Students with a disability of more than 40 per cent, orphans, and transgender applicants were exempted from paying any fees.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage stands for CHSE Odisha plus 2 arts stream stood at 78.88 per cent. While the passing per cent for the science stream is 84.93 per cent, the pass per cent for commerce is 81.12 per cent pass.