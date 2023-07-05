SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023: First Merit List To Release Tomorrow At samsodisha.gov.in

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) will release the first merit list for class 12th admission tomorrow, July 6, 2023. The merit list is accessible to candidates on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. This year, the online transfer application deadline is July 7 at 5 p.m. Candidates had until June 30 to register for CAF.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website of the SAMS samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, select on school and mass education ‘ higher secondary school + 2’ link.

Step 3- Click on the student login option.

Step 4- Enter your login credentials and select the submit button. This way candidate’s can download the merit list.

SAMS PLUS 2 Admission 2023: Documents required

— Passport size photo (latest)

— Matric Board certificate

— School leaving certificate

— Conduct certificate

— Aadhar Card

— Bank Passbook

The reporting period and deadline for updating necessary documents for the selected students is from July 7 to July 13 at 6:00 p.m. On July 19, the second merit list will be made public. In August, classes will commence.

Students who had applied for the Odisha plus 2 admissions paid a certain amount of fee depending on their category. General applicants will have to pay an amount of Rs. 200 per Common Application Form (CAF). Similarly, SC, ST category applicants have a reduced fee of Rs 100 per CAF. Some students are exempted from paying any fees. This includes students with a disability of more than 40 per cent, orphans, and transgender applicants.

Meanwhile, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared class 12 Board exam results for arts students. The pass percentage stands at 78.88 per cent. This is a drop from last year when 82.10 per cent of students had cleared the exam, however, it is better than the pre-pandemic years. This year girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls is 85.63 per cent and the pass percentage of boys is 70.43 per cent.

Continuing the trend, stream-wise, Arts is the worst performer. Class 12 result for the science and commerce stream were already declared earlier. While the passing per cent for the science stream is 84.93 per cent, the pass per cent for commerce is 81.12 per cent pass.