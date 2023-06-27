SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023 Registration Date Extended till July 30

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha, has once again extended the deadline for Class 12 Admission 2023 registration. Earlier, the last date to register was June 20 which was later extended to June 26. Now, the management has further extended the registration process until June 30, up to 11:45 pm.

Students can register themselves on the official websites of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in. The registration process is being conducted for admission into class 11 of science, arts, commerce, Upashastri, and vocational streams in all Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) affiliated with CHSE (O) along with various vocational programmes. The academic session will start on July 29.

SAMS Plus 2 Admission 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha, samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the option that displays, ‘Higher Secondary School Plus 2.’

Step 3: Click on the student login option and enter the necessary details.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Download and print the form.

As per the schedule available on SAMS’ official website, the first selection merit list and downloading of the intimation letter in the student login will be available on July 6, at 11:45 pm. Students will then have to report to their selected schools between July 7 to 12 to complete the admission process. Additionally, students must also update the required admission details from July 7 to July 13 followed by submission of their slide-up requests online. The second merit list for admission will be released on July 19.

SAMS Plus 2 Admission 2023: Documents Required

— Passport size photo (latest)

— Matric Board certificate

— School leaving certificate

— Conduct certificate

— Aadhar Card

— Bank Passbook

Students who have applied for the Odisha plus 2 admissions will have to pay a certain amount of fee depending on their category. General applicants will have to pay an amount of Rs. 200 per Common Application Form (CAF). Similarly, SC, ST category applicants have a reduced fee of Rs 100 per CAF. Some students are exempted from paying any fees. This includes students with a disability of more than 40 per cent, orphans, and transgender applicants.