SAMS Odisha Plus 2 First Merit List Released At samsodisha.gov.in; Steps To Download

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha, has released the first merit list for Plus 2 (Class 12) admissions. Students who have applied for admission to Class 12 for the academic year 2023-24 can access the first merit list on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in. Students may download the intimation letter for further admission process. Candidates will have to log in and download the intimation letter via student login.

According to the official schedule, the process of reporting and updation of mandatory documents for the selected candidates will start on July 7 and will conclude on July 13 at 6 pm. The second merit list is scheduled to release on July 19 for the remaining seats and the classes are set to start in August, this year. Students were allowed to register on the common application form (CAF) portal till June 30.

As per reports, the Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, Cuttack has the highest cut-off score in all three streams. The Arts stream with 80 per cent, Commerce stream with 79.20 per cent and Science with 91.67 per cent. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process mentioned below to download the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admission merit list 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SAMS Odisha atsamsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link under the school and mass education ‘higher secondary school + 2’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on student login. On the new window, enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Step 5: The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admission merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the merit list.

It is important to note that candidates must take admission under the first merit list if seats have been allotted to them. Students who are seeking a different school or college need to apply for the ‘slide-up’ process in the subsequent rounds. Meanwhile, the request for slide-up starts on July 8 and ends on July 15. For more updates and information, students must keep checking the official website of SAMS Odisha on a regular basis.