SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List Released At samsodisha.gov.in, How To Check

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha, which handles admissions for eligible class 10 and 11 students, has released the SAMS Plus 2 Admission 2023 second merit list. Candidates who enrolled for the counselling round can view the merit list at samsodisha.gov.in, SAMS Odisha’s official website.

Applicants who have been assigned a seat are required to report to the Higher Secondary schools between July 20 and July 22. Between July 20 and July 22, admission data for Second round applicants will be updated, and Higher Secondary Schools will correct errors in the SAMS e-Space. The choice locking facility will be operational from July 21 through July 23. The merit list for the spot selection will be released on July 27.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 merit list 2023: How to check

Step 1: Candidates can follow the instructions given below to check if their name is on the Plus 2 merit list.

Step 2: Go to samsodisha.gov.in to navigate to SAMS Odisha’s official website.

Step 3: On the official website, select the Higher Secondary link or tab.

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a fresh page where they may choose the Higher Secondary option.

Step 5: A new page will appear, displaying the SAMS Plus 2-second merit list.

Step 6: Review the SAMS Plus 2 merit list and download it.

Step 7: Keep a printed copy of the SAMS Plus 2 merit list handy in case you should require it in future.

According to the schedule, the initial merit list was published on July 6. After the first merit list, students had to apply for the “slide-up" procedure in the following rounds in case they wanted to attend a different high school or college. The request for slide-up after the first merit list was accepted between July 8 and July 15.

As mentioned on the website, SAMS Odisha is an integrated portal that provides a single platform for admission into different educational programmes throughout the State via -Admission as well as other e-Services to students at the institution level via e-Administration.