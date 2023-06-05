Sanskriti University Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 3.5 Crore To UG, PG Students

Sanskriti University Mathura has announced that it is offering merit-and-need-based scholarships worth a combined Rs 3.5 crore to help deserving students further pursue higher education. All candidates who successfully pass the Sanskriti University Entrance Exam for the Academic Year 2023–2024 are eligible for these scholarships. The scholarships are designed to help qualified candidates financially while also taking into account their financial circumstances and academic accomplishments.

Applicants must successfully complete the admissions procedure for the Academic Year 2023–2024 in order to be eligible for the scholarships. Those who have either passed or will be taking the higher secondary qualification examinations (10+2) are eligible to participate in this entrance exam. These qualifying exams should be recognised by any reputable Board of Education, among which are AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or their equivalents.

Candidates who are admitted to Sanskriti University will be given details regarding how to apply for scholarships collectively with their admission offer letters. The scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their Sanskriti University Entrance Exam results and their documented need for financial assistance.

The application deadline for scholarships is June 30, giving prospective students plenty of time to compile the required documents and finish the application procedure.

top videos

A variety of diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses in many different subjects are available at Sanskriti University. Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, and Nursing are just a few of the programmes that the university is renowned for.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government recently authorised scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate students at state-run institutions and government colleges who achieve the top three spots in every course. According to Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, the state Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, authorised the scholarship programme. According to a statement, first-year undergraduate students who receive at least 80 per cent on their Intermediate test can apply for the scholarship.