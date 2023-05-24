Sashastra Seema Bal Invites Applications For 1,638 Vacancies; Check Eligibility And Deadline

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has announced a total of 1,638 vacancies for various positions of constable tradesman, SSB head constable, SSB assistant sub-inspector (ASI paramedical), assistant sub-inspector (ASI steno) and SSB sub-inspector. Candidates who have completed their Class 10 or 12 as well as those who have passed the Mechanical Engineering Tradesman course are eligible for posts.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, with the maximum age ranging from 23 to 30 years to be eligible for these positions. SSB has requested online applications for these vacancies. Interested candidates can gather further information by visiting the official website of the department and the deadline for submitting applications is June 18, 2023.

Eligibility criteria for SSB recruitment include a Class 10 certificate, possession of a heavy driving licence with a science background and a degree in PCM Pharmacy, or a diploma in Motor Mechanical Engineering.

All the important details regarding fees, the application process, the last date and the examination can be found on the official website http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in.

Previously, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) only considered male candidates for recruitment. However, in line with the changing times, the SSB also recruits female candidates now. This progressive decision by the government of India has opened up opportunities for women to join the SSB.

Established in 1963, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was formed with the primary objective of safeguarding India’s national borders against insurgencies and militant attacks near the Nepal and Bhutan borders. It functions as a paramilitary force in India, operating in remote border areas where the Indian Armed Forces may encounter difficulties in reaching.

The SSB Exams are highly competitive recruitment processes in India, attracting numerous applicants, particularly for the constables’ posts.