Saveetha Dental College Becomes First Indian Institution to Get Top 13 in QS World University Ranking

Saveetha Dental College achieves a historic milestone by becoming the first and the only Indian institution to be ranked among the Top 15 dental institutions in the world in QS World Ranking by Subject, released for the 2023 Boosting the standing of the Indian higher education sector on the global stage, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (Deemed to be University), a leading dental institution in India, has made a path-breaking achievement by getting the Top 13 rank in the QS World Ranking by Subject, released for 2023. This is the first and the only time a dental institution from India – public or private, is ranked within the Top 15 in the subject of dentistry, in the history of the QS global ranking.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject is an annual publication of university rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds that ranks the world’s top universities in individual subject areas. Saveetha had obtained 18 rank in this global ranking in 2022. The ranking grades university on publication metrics like H index, Cite score, Academic perception and Employer perception. It is remarkable that Saveetha Dental College has the best research statistics in the world securing 100 (full points) in H index and 100 (full points) cite score.

Commenting on the rarest feat, Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Chancellor, said that this achievement was a great source of pride for the institution, its students, and faculty – and also for every dentist and Indian. “QS top ranking would not have been possible but for the tremendous hard work and dedication of our students and faculty members. It serves as a testament to our dedication to providing high-quality education, research, and clinical practices in dentistry. But I am also happy for the entire higher education sector in India as this global ranking will go a long way in inspiring every Indian institution to strive for excellence in its field and will help raise the profile of Indian education as such on the global stage. The ranking will reinforce India’s position as a leading destination for higher education and highlight the potential for Indian institutions to compete with the best in the world,” he said.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences has invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure, research facilities, and international collaborations, which have contributed to its success in the QS World Ranking. Founded 33 years ago, Saveetha is NAAC ‘A++’ Grade accredited institution and an UGC approved Deemed University. It spans 180+ acres with 70 lakh sq. ft. built area housing 13 institutions, 5000 staff and catering to 10,000 students.

