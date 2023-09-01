SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 6160 Posts

The State Bank Of India (SBI) has opened vacancies to recruit 6160 apprentice. SBI has also started the registration process from today which will conclude on September 21, 2023. Candidates interested can check the details and information of SBI Apprentice Recruitment from the official website, sbi.co.in. In October or November 2023, SBI Apprentice Recruitment will have a written, online examination. There will be 100 questions in the written test, with a maximum score of 100.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can apply for the positions if they have a graduating degree from an accredited university. A candidate interested for the opportunity should have a minimum age of 20 with maximum reaching to 28 years, as of, August 1, 2023. The candidate must have qualified the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) aptitude test.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online.

Step 1- Go to SBI’s official website

Step 2- Click on the recruitment link

Step 3- On the link find “SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023".

Step 4- Select the link.

Step 5- Register yourself

Step 6- Fill in the application form, pay fees, and submit

Step 7- Save and download the acknowledgement form

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

For the General/OBC/EWS category, the application fee is Rs 300. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD categories do not need to pay any fees.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The apprentice recruitment exam will last 60 minutes. The question paper will consist of four sections- General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and computer Aptitude. For each section, a time period of 15 minutes will be provided to the candidates. Each section of SBI examination will have 25 questions of 1 mark each.

The SBI recruitment examination will also include assessment of local language a candidate is applying for. This is the list of local language students have to appear:- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Salary

The duration for this apprentice is for 1 year with a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month.