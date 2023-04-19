CHANGE LANGUAGE
SBI PO Final Result 2023 Declared at sbi.co.in, How To Check
SBI PO Final Result 2023 Declared at sbi.co.in, How To Check

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 16:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates may check their results online at —sbi.co.in (Representative Image)

Over 1600 posts of SBI PO are set to fill through this recruitment

The State Bank Of India has announced the final results of the SBI Probationary Officer Mains Exam 2023. The results are available on SBI’s official website in a PDF containing the roll number of candidates who have been selected after the interview round. Candidates may check their results online at —sbi.co.in.

Over 1600 posts of SBI PO are set to fill through this recruitment. SBI conducted the Mains exam in January this year which was followed by group exercises and interviews earlier this month.

SBI PO Final Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI— sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Careers option present on the homepage

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the ‘Openings’ option

Step 4: Click on the link for the final result of the PO which will be available on the homepage.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Find your results number in the PDF.

The bank has also made the SBI PO Mains and interview scorecard available on its website. Candidates may use their registration number and date of birth to log into their accounts and check the complete breakup of the marks allotted to them.

While checking the scorecard, it is important to verify your details such as name, roll number, marks obtained, and overall cut-off marks.

The group exercise and interviews for the SBI PO Mains exam were held earlier this month.

It must be noted that SBI PO 2023 results are provisional and subject to the fulfilment of the other verification. As per the official recruitment notice, a total of 1673 posts of SBI PO will be filled through this drive. Selected candidates would earn a monthly basic pay of Rs 41,960.

All details about the recruitment must be verified from SBI’s official website. Previously, the bank had warned candidates against instances of fake allotment letters being dispatched to some people. SBI clarified that it never releases the names of the selected candidates but only the registration numbers or roll numbers. All the details regarding the recruitment such as interview and exam schedules or notices are published only through their official website.

