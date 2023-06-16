SBI RBO Recruitment 2023 Begins for 194 Officer Posts, Salary up to Rs 60,000

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the Retired Bank Officer or RBO posts. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official websites of SBI at bank.sbi or sbi.co.in. The bank has announced that the recruitment drive will commence on June 15 and conclude on July 6.

As per the official notification, there are a total of 194 posts available for the positions of FLC counsellors and FLC directors, which will be filled through this recruitment process.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Details

Total Posts: 194

FLC Counsellors: 182

FLC Directors: 12

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Criteria: As of the advertisement date, which is June 15, the age requirement for candidates should be between 60 and 63 years. In other words, candidates must have been born no later than June 15, 1963, and no earlier than June 16, 1960, inclusive of both dates. The maximum age limit mentioned applies to candidates in the general category, and there is no relaxation in age for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Education Qualification/ Special Skills Required: The FLC Counsellors should have proficiency in the local language, including reading, writing, speaking, and understanding. Additionally, they should possess working knowledge of computers. These counsellors will be responsible for providing guidance to the public on matters pertaining to financial institutions.

Similarly, for the FLC Directors, proficiency in the local language, including reading, writing, speaking, and understanding, is necessary. The FLC Directors will be responsible for providing counselling services to the public on issues related to financial institutions. Retired officers applying for this position should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and have knowledge of computer operations.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Go to SBI’s official website

Step 2 - Click on the recruitment link

Step 3 - Register yourself

Step 4 - Fill in the application form, pay fees, and submit

Step 5 - Save and download the acknowledgement form

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process consists of shortlisting candidates and conducting an interview. The interview will be graded out of 100 marks, and the qualifying marks will be determined by the bank. The final selection will be based on the scores obtained in the interview, with a merit list prepared in descending order. However, candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks to be considered for the merit list. Intimation or call letters for the interview will be sent via email or uploaded on the bank’s website.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 35,000 to Rs 60,000 depending on the grade of retired officer posts.