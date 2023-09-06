SBI Recruitment 2023: Applications for 107 Posts Opens Today at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has called for applications for 107 for the posts of Armourers (Reserved for Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF/AR only) and control Room Operators in the Clerical Cadre (Reserved for Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/AR. The registration process commenced today, September 6 and the deadline for the submission of the application is October 10.

For the post of Control Room Operator in the Clerical Cadre, there are 89 vacancies. While for the posts of Armourers, there are 18 vacancies.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age criterion is 20 years while the maximum age criterion is 45 years for the post-armourer. The minimum age of the candidate to apply for the post of control room operator is 20 years while the maximum age is 48 years for Ex-servicemen/ Ex-CAPF/AR and 35 years for State Fire Service Personnel.

SBI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Go to the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

Step 2 - Locate the career tab on the homepage

Step 3 - A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the “Recruitment for the Post of Armourers (Reserved for Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF/AR only) & Control Room Operators in the Clerical Cadre (Reserved for Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/AR only)ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/ARMOURERS/2023-24/13”

Step 4 - Put in the login details or registration details

Step 5 - Put in the application form and upload the documents. Candidates are not required to pay any application fees

Step 6 - Press the submit button

Step 7 - Take out the hard copy for reference

SBI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

An online test of 100 marks and an interview of 25 marks will be conducted as part of the selection process. The written test is to be held online for November/December 2023.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India has commenced the Apprentice recruitment notification. Candidates interested in the position can check the notification on the official website of the bank i.e. September 1, 2023. SBI will soon announce notification for clerks and probationary officers (SBI Clerk 2023 and SBI PO 2023) through the official website at sbi.co.in. The number of vacancies will be mentioned in the notification. The exam date, admit card and other important information regarding eligibility and application process will be given in the notification.

The number of SBI PO vacancies was 1,673 last year, while it was 5,008 for the clerk vacancy. The important date of SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 is September 1, 2023. The closing date for application is September 21, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website to know about the updates regarding the exams.