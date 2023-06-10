SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply For 28 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) on a contract basis. Candidates can apply through the official website- sbi.co.in. The registration window opened on June 1 and will remain active until June 21. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 28 vacant positions within the organization.

It’s important to note that the registration process will be considered complete only after the online fee payment is made to the bank before the specified deadline. Candidates must upload all essential documents (resume, age proof, caste certificate, ID proof, OBC Certificate, PwBD Certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, and experience letter, among others) otherwise their candidature will be rejected.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

-Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing): 18 positions

-Senior Special Executive - Program Manager: 4 posts

-Senior Special Executive - Command Centre: 3 openings

-Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): 1 vacancy

-Vice President (Transformation): 1 post

-Senior Special Executive - Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): 1 position.

Candidates who want to apply for the SBI SCO recruitment 2023 must check the age criteria and educational qualification on the official recruitment notice for each post.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

1. Visit SBI’s official website at bank.sbi/careers.

2. On the recruitment section look for - ‘Recruitment Of Special Cadre Officer’ and click on it.

3. Fill out the SBI application form as per directed.

4. Pay the essential application fee and submit the form.

5. Save and download the confirmation page. Keep a copy of it for future reference.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The general/EWS/OBC candidates have to pay an application and intimation fee of Rs 750. While SC/ ST/ PwBD applicants have been exempted from paying the application fees and intimation charges.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of short-listing and interview (for regular post- Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing) & short-listing, interview & CTC negotiation (for contractual post). Whereas for other vacancies there is shortlisting, interview, and CTC negotiation.