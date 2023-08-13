SC Affirms BSTC's Validity For Primary Teachers, B.Ed Excluded From Level-1 Teaching Positions

The Supreme Court affirmed the Rajasthan High Court’s verdict in the BSTC versus B.Ed. issue. Only those with a BSTC Diploma are now qualified to take the Level-1 (Third Grade Teacher Recruitment) exam, under the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling. Candidates for the B.Ed. degree will no longer be allowed to apply for teaching positions in the first through fifth grades.

In making this verdict, the Supreme Court’s division bench, which was presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, considered petitions submitted by Mukesh Kumar and other individuals as well as the Special Leave Petition (SLP) from the Central Government and the NCTE (National Council of Teacher Education).

The Supreme Court upheld the Rajasthan High Court’s ruling after hearing arguments from both parties. The Rajasthan High Court overturned the announcement that declared B.Ed. degree holders qualified as teachers for classes 1–5. The judgement of the Rajasthan High Court has now been upheld by the Supreme Court which has rejected the NCTE and Central Government’s SLP.

Those individuals with B.Ed. degrees are no longer eligible to teach in elementary schools and will not be able to do so. As a result of this decision, only BSTC diploma holders will be permitted to become primary school teachers, while individuals with B.Ed. degrees will no longer be considered for Level-1 recruiting.

The debate arose from a notification published by NCTE dated May 30, 2018, which stated that B.Ed. degree holders were also regarded as qualified for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Level 1.

Following the proceedings, the HC delivered a decision stating that only BSTC Diploma holders are qualified for Level–1. The Supreme Court has officially upheld the judgement, providing significant concessions to BSTC candidates.

The NCTE recognises the Basic School Teaching Certificate, as a two-year elementary level study. On the other hand, a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) is a two-year teacher training degree programme.

Candidates with a B.Ed. degree can apply for upper primary teaching positions.

Candidates who wish to take the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or the State TET must have a Bachelor of Education (BEd).