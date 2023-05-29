CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PSEB 10th ResultMP Board 12th ResultMP Board 10th ResultUK Board ResultGSEB SSC Result
Home » education-career » SC Dismisses Plea Against Eligibility Criterion of 75% Marks in 12th Board Exams for Admission to IITs
1-MIN READ

SC Dismisses Plea Against Eligibility Criterion of 75% Marks in 12th Board Exams for Admission to IITs

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 16:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The top court said these are education matters and it has to defer the issue to experts (Representative image)

The top court said these are education matters and it has to defer the issue to experts (Representative image)

The Supreme court was hearing a plea filed by Chandan Kumar and others against the eligibility criterion of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to IITs

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the eligibility criterion of 75 per cent score in the higher secondary examination for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

A vacation bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K V Vishwanathan said this prerequisite existed earlier as well and it was not inclined to intervene in the matter.

The top court said these are education matters and it has to defer the issue to experts.

“This condition was always there, why should we interfere? This is not a matter we want to get into,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Chandan Kumar and others against the eligibility criterion of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to IITs.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners contended the students were given a waiver during the Covid-19 pandemic and the same students now have greater chances to clear the examination for admission to the prestigious engineering institutes.

“They have scored more than 98 per cent in Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main). These are meritorious students. Kindly allow them,” the counsel said.

top videos

    The lawyer submitted that the applicant has scored 92 percentile in JEE Mains and is eligible to appear in JEE Advanced. However, she will not get admission even if she qualifies as her board exam score is less than 75 per cent.

    According to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced brochure released this year, candidates need to have secured at least 75 per cent in Class 12 board exams.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sukanya Nandy
    Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
    Tags:
    1. college admission
    2. jee advanced
    first published:May 29, 2023, 16:38 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 16:46 IST