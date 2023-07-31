Scholarship Guide | 6 Grants That Make Europe Affordable Study Destination for Indian Students

Studying abroad can be financially challenging for many meritorious students who often opt out due to the expensive course fee, visa charges, accommodation and food expenses. Therefore, scholarships help many to pursue their dreams. News18 ‘Scholarship Guide’ brings the best and most prestigious grants for Indian students to study in Europe, with most of them covering flight tickets, accommodation and course fee; and some also providing stipend.

From Switzerland to Spain, Ireland and France, European nations have emerged as the new study hub due to their exquisite infrastructure, diverse cultural experiences, and a decent economy. Indian students are moving towards Europe to find their higher educational degrees.

“There has been an increase in students preferring Europe as study destinations after pandemic as they not only offer good education but also a high quality of living,” said Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, India at SI-UK — a foreign education consultancy organisation.

“According to recent data published by Campus France, the number of international students enrolled in French business schools grew by 104% and a significant number has come from India. Touted as one of the fastest growing economies in Europe, Ireland is home to many leading global MNCs in technology and medicine such as Google, Apple, Microsoft and Pfizer. Ranked highly on the world education index, Ireland is attracting more and more Indians owing to its great quality of life and excellent support for international students. Switzerland is well known for its excellent educational infrastructure, hospitality schools and its universities have excellent reputations worldwide. Switzerland is a picturesque country with high living standards and is extremely safe for international students. Switzerland is also home to many world-renowned academic institutions, and a number of universities offer excellent research opportunities for students interested in studying certain areas of science,” she added.

If you want to apply for a scholarship to study in Europe, here are some of the best options for you.

Erasmus Mundus

The Erasmus+ funding scheme is an umbrella scheme funded by the European Commission. It has a series of highly competitive scholarships, which are available to foreign students to study in Europe. The list of master’s and joint master’s degrees sponsored under the list are updated yearly.

Who can apply: Candidates having bachelor’s degree or those in final year can apply for the scholarship. Applicant needs to have 180 credits or 180 ECTS or equivalent in their first degree.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic score, English proficient, motivation letter, CV, and recommendation among others.

Where to apply: https://www.emhrpp.com/how-to-apply

ALSO READ: Scholarship Guide | Shah Rukh Khan, JN Tata’s Among Top 8 Grants to Study in Australia

DAAD Scholarships

One of the largest funding organisation for international exchange of students and researchers, DAAD, offers scholarships for grants to students to study in Germany; as well as German students to study abroad. The scholarships are available across study levels including postgraduate, PhD, and research programmes. Most of the DAAD scholarships offer a monthly payment, a travel allowance. They may also include insurance.

Who can apply: Applicants need to have a bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree if applying for PhD

Selection Procedure: A selection committee decides on funding based on the application documents.

Where to apply: Candidates can find the right scholarship that suits them at www.daad.de/en/ or directly submit online application directly to www.funding-guide.de.

ALSO READ: Scholarship Guide | Based on Your Needs & Merit, Top 10 Grants in Canada with Lowest Spending

Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships

The Swiss government offers several scholarships for research to postgraduate students, fellowship for doctoral and post-doctoral research, PhD and art scholarships.

Who can apply: Candidates need to hold the preceding degree from a recognised university. Students also need to be willing to study in Switzerland full-time.

Application Procedure: Candidates will first be shortlisted by the diplomatic representative or other authorities in their own country and the shortlisted applications will be assessed by Federal commission for scholarships. Candidates are shortlisted based on their profile, quality of the research or artistic work, and potential for future research cooperation.

Where to apply: Interested candidates can apply at sbfi.admin.ch

Charpak Scholarship

France Excellence Charpak Master’s Scholarship is offered to students to study postgraduate courses at French institute. As part of their scholarship, students get monthly living allowance of 860 euros, fee waiver for student visa, social security, and assistance to find accommodation.

Who can apply: Indian citizens who are of 30 years of age or below at time of application can apply for the scholarship. Candidates should have applied for admission to a French institute before applying for scholarship.

Selection Procedure: Applications will be selected on the basis of academic excellence, consistency, quality of application and statement of purpose.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at www.inde.campusfrance.org/charpak-master-s-scholarship

ALSO READ: Scholarship Guide | Top 8 Govt & University Grants That Will Help Fulfil Your Dream to Study in US

Eiffel Excellence Scholarship

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs grants Eiffel Excellence Scholarship to foreign students who wish to study master’s and PhD programmes in France. Master’s students get a monthly allowance of €1,181 while PhD students get a monthly stipend of €1,700.

Who can apply: Applicants from developing countries with age up to 25 years can apply for master’s and those up to 30 years can apply for PhD scholarships.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their applications. Candidates also need to apply for the institute of their choice separately. Details of selection process can be obtained by contacting Embassy or the official website.

Where to apply: Interested can apply at https://www.campusfrance.org/en/the-eiffel-scholarship-program

ALSO READ: Scholarship Guide | Studying in UK Can Be Affordable, Less Daunting; News18 Brings You Top 10 Grants

Orange Tulip Scholarship

The Netherlands Education Support Offices offers an Orange Tulip Scholarship (OTS) for international students to study in The Netherlands. The application requirements and the total amount of the scholarship vary per country and institution.

Who can apply: Students who have secured an admission or have applied to get admission at a Dutch higher education institution participating in OTS can apply for the scholarship.

Selection Process: Candidates have to fill a form which asks for work experience, academic qualifications, and English language test, students also need to mention their GRE and GMAT score, if applicable depending upon the course they are opting for.

Where to apply: https://www.studyinnl.org/finances/orange-tulip-scholarship-programme

Other prominent grants that a student can avail include USAC, Global Excellence Scholarships in Ireland, Boren Scholarship, API Abroad Scholarships, CEA CAPA Scholarships. Most of the institutes also have their own scholarships which are granted based on academic merit, talent and sports. Students might be asked to submit essays, SOPs, and English proficiency test scores.