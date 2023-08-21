Scholarship Guide | JEE, Olympiad Boost Your Profile: Delhi Boy Who Got 100% Grant to Study in Australia

Studying abroad can be financially challenging for many meritorious students who often opt out due to the expensive course fee, visa charges, accommodation and food expenses. Therefore, scholarships help many to pursue their dreams. News18 ‘Scholarship Guide’ brings the best and most prestigious grants for Indian students to study abroad, with most of them covering flight tickets, accommodation and course fee; and some also providing stipend.

Studying at an international university without paying a fee is a dream, but how many can fulfil it? Shourya Kansal from Delhi is one of the few lucky students to have received 100% scholarship to study in Australia’s University of Wollongong.

Elated that he will not have to invest his parents’ savings in fulfilling his dream of studying abroad, the 18-year-old said it’s his time to learn and explore but he cannot wait to support his parents and make them proud.

“Indian students, especially those hailing from humble backgrounds, should not let their finances define them. If you think that there is no possible way to study at a top university without having the money, then you are yet to do your research. The Ivy League colleges in the US are free of charge for students from low-income background, if they manage to get an admission. If you are ready to put in work, then many universities will offer you scholarships across levels,” he said. “One must be ready to put in work; get exceptional grades, be amazing at extra-curricular. Just believe in yourself and work hard for your ambitions.”

He started the first-year of his undergraduate degree in computer science at the varsity this year. “I chose computer science because I am a technocrat and am really passionate about changing the world using technology,” says Shourya.

He is considering having a multidisciplinary degree and study computer science with economics. “I love reading autobiographies of tech icons such as Steve Jobs and always fashioned myself as an entrepreneur. Here we can easily do a double degree and choose majors and minors. Perhaps, I will choose to learn a little finance with computer science!”

Scholarship Journey

He had used IDP for his college admission process which also helped him in applying for several scholarships including the Vice-Chancellor’s Leadership scholarship, which offers 100% concession on tuition fee.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the 18-year-old had to first secure an admission, then fill in an application form and submit a resume and a 500-word essay. The shortlisted candidates were called for an interview and Shourya finally bagged the scholarship.

“Scholarship committees look at your profile holistically and search for dynamic individuals who are passionate about something and care for their community. During one of the interview questions, I remember presenting my idea on how to tackle malaria in rural India and Africa. Frankly, getting the grades, winning competitions, and doing volunteer work is not that challenging, developing a great thought process and then conveying the same to the universities is. If you can show that you are a competent young leader and problem solver who will provide high value to the world under the name of the university, then you are a very promising candidate for any scholarship.”

Olympiad, Diverse Cultural Experiences Helped

Taking multiple national and international Indian exams including the highly competitive JEE and NEET go a long way not just in Indian colleges but abroad as well, said Shourya.

Shourya appeared for multiple international exams including SAT, IELTS, as well as an international English Olympiad.

“I would highly recommend everyone to take a lot of exams, especially the JEE and NEET if you hail from a STEM background. Cracking these exams gives you an edge internationally, and even if you could not pass, the preparation would help later.”

He also said it is not just the academics that help. “In your journey of higher education, remember that success is not solely confined to textbook knowledge. Instead, strive to create a dynamic profile that showcases your unique talents and passions. Never underestimate the impact of extracurricular activities; they can breathe life into your application, presenting a holistic image of your capabilities.”

Having both his parents working as IT professionals, Shourya had an experience of living in different states across India. This not only inculcated a love to explore different cultures in him but he believes it also helped him in securing the scholarship as he could write an essay which could cover different perspectives.

“I also moved a lot within India and internationally, so I could speak from a wide range of experiences. Immersing myself in both the North Indian culture of Delhi and the South Indian culture from Hyderabad, helped me a great deal. To write fantastic essays, I read a lot. I believe reading and learning math go a long way not just for exams but also helps in different aspects of life,” he said.

After joining the university, Shourya is ready to explore his interest. “I am just starting, but hope to join some really cool clubs where students make things. Like at university, there is an F1 racing club, where students work together and make an F1 car, and then drive it in international races. You are only limited by your imagination once you come here because the labs and the resources are almost unlimited.”

