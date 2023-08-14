Scholarship Guide | Opted Out of JEE to Pursue My Dream Abroad: Melbourne University Grant Awardee

Studying abroad can be financially challenging for many meritorious students who often opt out due to the expensive course fee, visa charges, accommodation and food expenses. Therefore, scholarships help many to pursue their dreams. News18 ‘Scholarship Guide’ brings the best and most prestigious grants for Indian students to study abroad, with most of them covering flight tickets, accommodation and course fee; and some also providing stipend.

In order to get admission to the top college or university abroad, one must have full focus and energy, believes Karan Jayakumar, a Bengaluru native, who is currently pursuing Bachelor of Science at the University of Melbourne — the top ranking university in Australia. Jaykumar is a beneficiary of Melbourne International Undergraduate Scholarship, which offers rebate in tuition fee for international students studying at the varsity.

Jaykumar believes what worked in his favour was his conscious decision to keep his dream to study abroad at the forefront and not pursue any other competitive exam which could distract him from his goal.

“Despite coming from a science background, I made a conscious decision not to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). It was a risky move as I essentially focused all my efforts on a single path, hoping for a stroke of luck to work in my favour. Fortunately, things turned out well for me in the end,” he told News18.com.

“I would recommend putting in maximum efforts during the high school to increase your chances of securing a scholarship, which can significantly alleviate the financial burden of studying abroad. The availability of scholarships is consistently expanding, and universities have started offering financial aid to students from low and middle-income families. I believe it’s worth taking a shot at applying for scholarships because you have nothing to lose and everything to gain, including valuable experience,” he added.

Despite being an international student, Jaykumar does not believe that studying abroad is the only way to access quality education. “There are numerous excellent universities in India that can provide an equally outstanding education. Moreover, my experience in Melbourne has taught me that job recruiters consider a multitude of factors beyond just the university attended.”

Scholarship Journey

The 20-year-old completed his schooling under IB board from Bangalore International School. “I made the decision to focus on four subjects at the higher level, namely physics, economics, computer science, and mathematics. Additionally, I studied English and Spanish at the standard level. It is with great pride that I achieved a perfect score of 45 out of 45 in the IB Diploma Program,” he said.

Due to his academic performance, he got selected for the University of Melbourne’s scholarship which is granted to nearly 1,000 students from across the world every year.

Had he not got the scholarship, he would have considered taking the JEE entrance exam for admission to Indian colleges as one of his options.

“If I had not been awarded the scholarship, I would have likely considered pursuing my higher education in a university or college in India. I would have had to weigh two options: either start preparation for JEE and defer university enrolment by approximately a year, or consider a less renowned university that does not require the JEE for admission.”

Luckily for him, he got admission as well as scholarship offers from not just University of Melbourne but also Chancellor’s scholarship offers from Australian National University and University of Sydney. But he opted for UoM.

“The admission process for my chosen university was straightforward and transparent, facilitated through the university’s website. To my delight, I was honoured to receive the Melbourne International Undergraduate Scholarship, which had a specific criterion for eligibility: attaining a minimum score of 42 in the IB Program,” he said.

Most of the universities in Australia offer scholarships based on academic performance which are automatically processed with the student’s college admission forms.

“I discovered that there are also agencies available that simplify the application process for multiple Australian universities simultaneously. This alternative option can be particularly helpful for international students as it ensures that all necessary documents and requirements are efficiently submitted to multiple universities, increasing the chances of securing admission,” he suggested.

Life at University of Melbourne

Claiming that people of Melbourne have been friendly and approachable, Jaykumar believes studying abroad in a different cultural setting has helped him in ‘adulting’.

“Embracing independent living has been a valuable lesson in the art of adulting, where I’ve had to take charge of everything without relying on constant assistance. This transition from a more sheltered environment, where I was accustomed to a more laid-back lifestyle, has been quite the contrast. However, over time, I have managed to adapt and become more self-reliant, feeling prepared and confident to face any obstacles that may arise.”

To sustain his life abroad, he is also pursuing a part-time job at KFC. “Balancing my studies and work is crucial, and I have implemented effective strategies to maintain harmony between the two. I prioritise and organise my schedule diligently, considering my class timings, study hours, and work shifts. This enables me to allocate dedicated time for each aspect and ensure that neither my studies nor my work suffer. Additionally, open communication with my supervisors and colleagues is vital. By informing them about my class schedules and study requirements in advance, we can coordinate work shifts and ensure that my work commitments do not conflict with important academic obligations”.