Scholarship Guide | Shah Rukh Khan, JN Tata’s Among Top 8 Grants to Study in Australia

Studying abroad can be financially challenging for many meritorious students who often opt out due to the expensive course fee, visa charges, accommodation and food expenses. Therefore, scholarships help many to pursue their dreams. News18 ‘Scholarship Guide’ brings the best and most prestigious grants for Indian students to study in Australia, with most of them covering flight tickets, accommodation and course fee; and some also providing stipend.

With nearly 48 hours of work rights per fortnight, post-study work visa, a large Indian population, strong bilateral ties, and high-quality education make Australia one of the top choices for Indian students to study abroad. Studying in Australia, however, is quite expensive. No wonders, the land Down Under offers a wide range of scholarships to ease-off financial burden from international students such as covering the entire or partial fee, expand opportunities for students from different regions.

For most of the scholarships in Australia, there are no qualifying exams, thus, a candidate is selected based on merit including academic and co-curricular activities.

“There are two types of scholarships available for Indian students in Australia. While the government scholarships are majorly based on need and merit, there are also college-based grants, which, however, require an acceptance letter. The percentage of university-based scholarships is hardly 100% and are given those who demonstrate leadership skills and well-rounded personality and not just based on academic merit,” Ankur Dhawan, President, upGrad Abroad.

Here are some of the scholarships that can help fulfil your Australia dream.

Destination Australia Scholarship

The University of Queensland offers scholarship to international students to pursue graduation and post-graduation. Students who have excellent academic record, work experience, or have financial constraints and are from rural or remote background will be preferred.

Who can apply: International students interested in studying UG, PG courses in agriculture and animal sciences, science and mathematics can apply for the scholarship. Students need to have an offer study from the university.

Selection Procedure: Students will be shortlisted based on their application form and personal statement. Academic merit, personal statement, and eligibility will be considered while shortlisting.

Where to apply: https://scholarships.uq.edu.au/scholarship/destination-australia-scholarship-international-students

Vice Chancellor’s International MBBS

The University of Sydney offers a scholarship up to $40,000 to support “high achieving” international students to pursue MBBS in Australia.

Who can apply: International students, who have applied for a CRICOS-registered bachelor coursework degree and have received an unconditional offer, are eligible for the scholarship.

Selection Procedure: The scholarship will be awarded on the basis of academic merit, and the nomination by a selection committee.

Where to apply: Applicants are considered automatically for the scholarship and they do not have to apply separately. Students can read details on https://www.sydney.edu.au/scholarships/e/vice-chancellor-international-scholarships-scheme.html

JN Tata Scholarship

The JN Tata Endowment loan scholarship is a merit-based one-time award. The amount of the loan scholarship, ranges between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. The selected scholars may also be recommended for a gift scholarship based on their overseas academic performance. It can range from Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 7,50,000.

Who can apply: Indian nationals who have obtained a master’s degree and wish to purse postgraduate, PhD, research fellowship or postdoctoral study in Australia can apply for the scholarship.

Where to apply: https://science.anu.edu.au/study/scholarships/j-n-tata-endowment-loan-scholarship

Selection Procedure: Applicants in their final year of degree can apply. Candidates will be selected based on their academic performance, GRE/GMAT/TOEFL/PTE/IELTS score. Other selection criteria also include statement of purpose, work experience, if any. Shortlisted candidates will have to undergo an online test and a technical interview, followed by a final interview. Those who pass all stages will be eligible for the scholarship. These candidates should not be older than 45 years.

Engineering International High Achievers Scholarships

Monash University offers $ AUD 15,000 per 48 credit points paid towards tuition fee for up to four years for undergraduate and $ AUD 15,000 per 48 credit points paid towards tuition fee for postgraduate courses for international students. Each year, 25 students from UG and 25 for PG courses are offered the scholarship.

Who can apply: Students who want to study at Monash University can apply. They need not apply separately and will be assessed automatically by the university, based on the admission application.

Selection Procedure: Students will be selected on the basis of their achievements including both academic and overall. To sustain the scholarship, students have to maintain weightage average marks of 70 in PG and 75 in UG courses. Students must have ATAR of 95+ or equivalent.

Where to apply: https://www.monash.edu/study/fees-scholarships/scholarships/find-a-scholarship/engineering-international-high-achievers-scholarship-6204

Tasmanian International Scholarship

The University of Tasmania offers the scholarship to international students. Candidates get a 25% reduction in their registration fee for the duration of their undergraduate courses.

Who can apply: Students who apply at the university for admission to undergraduate courses will be automatically considered for the scholarship. This scholarship is not applicable for Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine, Bachelor of Dementia Care and AMC Seafaring courses.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be selected based on their academic performance in the degree, diploma or level of education in the courses before applying at the varsity.

Where to apply: https://www.utas.edu.au/study/scholarships-fees-and-costs/international-scholarships/tasmanian-international-scholarship

Global Citizens Scholarship

The University of Adelaide offers scholarship to international students pursuing full-time postgraduate or undergraduate degrees. Students can get a rebate of 15% or 30% of their tuition fee. Applicants need not apply for the scholarship separately as it is automatically awarded to students who meet the eligibility requirements.

Who can apply: Candidates who have applied at the University of Adelaide for a full-time course can apply for the scholarship.

Selection Procedure: Candidates need to score at least 80 ATAR or equivalent points to get 15% scholarship and 90 or equivalent ATAR for 30% scholarship is needed. For PG courses, 5 GPA can get students 15% scholarship and 6 GPA can guarantee 30% scholarship.

Where to apply: https://international.adelaide.edu.au/admissions/scholarships/the-university-of-adelaide-global-citizens-scholarship

Global Academic Excellence Scholarship

The University of Adelaide offers scholarship to students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in commerce stream. The scholarship will offer 50% rebate in the tuition fee.

Who can apply: International students aiming to study at the University of Adelaide can apply for the scholarship.

Selection Procedure: The scholarship is offered based on academic performance. Students need to score ATAR (or equivalent) score of 97 for undergraduate courses. PG students need a score of 6.8 GPA out of 7, or equivalent.

Where to apply: Scholarship will be automatically awarded to students who meet the eligibility requirements. No separate scholarship application form is required. For more details, however, students can refer to the link -https://international.adelaide.edu.au/admissions/scholarships/global-academic-excellence-scholarship

Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s charity organisation offers scholarships to Indian women who want to pursue PhD in Australia’s LaTrobe University. As part of the scholarship, the beneficiaries receive a travel allowance of $ AUD 3,000 and a three-and-half-year-long grant worth $ AUD 32,500.

Who can apply: Indian women interested in pursuing PhD in LaTrobe University can apply for the scholarship. Applicant needs to hold a master’s degree, to be an Indian citizen and have a high level of academic achievement which is equivalent of 70 or above score as per LaTrobe’s university degree standards.

Selection Procedure: The candidates will first have to submit an expression of interest. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. Candidates will also be assessed based on their application

Where to apply: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/industry-and-community/partnerships/indian-film-festival/srk/phd-scholarship

Other scholarships offered to international students to study in Australia include CSIRO Scholarship Program, University of Melbourne Graduate Research Scholarship, The University of New South Wales Business School International Scholarship, International Scientia Coursework Scholarship by University of New South Wales, Monash International Leadership Scholarship, The Monash MBA International Excellence in Leadership Scholarship, Peter Faber Business School Postgraduate Scholarship, University of Sydney Dr. Abdul Kalam International Postgraduate Scholarship, The University of Queensland - School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences Indian Scholarship, Griffith University Postgraduate Research Scholarship among many others.

Students can refer to comprehensive data at official websites including Study in Australia, and Australian government’s education department website among other resources before applying for scholarships.