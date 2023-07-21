Scholarship Guide | Top 8 Govt & University Grants That Will Help Fulfil Your Dream to Study in US

Studying abroad can be financially challenging for many meritorious students who often opt out due to the expensive course fee, visa charges, accommodation and food expenses. Therefore, scholarships help many to pursue their dreams. News18 ‘Scholarship Guide’ brings the best and most prestigious grants for Indian students to study in the US, with most of them covering flight tickets, accommodation and course fee; and some also providing stipend.

The US continues to be the most sought-after study destination for students across the globe, including Indians. While studying at the prestigious Ivy League colleges is a goal of thousands of Indian students, who apply at these higher education institutes every year, however, not everyone is able to score a seat. Apart from merit, the lack of funds to support their education is also one of the prominent reasons for America being an elusive study-abroad destination.

“Many students fail to conduct a thorough research on available scholarships, eligibility criteria, and application requirements. It is crucial to invest time in exploring different scholarship opportunities and understanding their specific requirements to ensure a well-targeted application,” suggests Karunn Kandoi, Chief Experience Officer at ApplyBoard — an online platform that connects international students, recruitment partners, and academic institutions. ApplyBoard also offers direct grants to students to study abroad.

Almost every university offers a series of scholarships based on need, merit, and extra-curricular activities. Some colleges offer cluster scholarships while others offer grants by the governments of both US and India. There are many private groups or organisations who fund students.

News18 Scholarship Guide brings you the list of scholarships, their offerings, and ways to increase your chances to study in the US.

Government-Offered Scholarships

Fulbright

The Fulbright Program is the US government’s initiative for international educational and cultural exchange. A series of scholarship across levels of education and core areas is offered to students and scholars across over 160 countries, including India. The scholarships under the banner are available to candidates who wish to study, teach and conduct research in the US.

Where to Apply: Interested candidates can check the right fellowship as per their need at the official website, fulbrightscholars.org.

Who Can Apply: Anyone who wants to study post-graduation, PhD courses can apply. Those interested in exchange of ideas or research can also apply.

Selection Procedure: The Fulbright Scholar Program for academics and professionals awards more than 1,700 fellowships each year, enabling 800 US scholars to go abroad and 900 visiting scholars to come to the US.

This year’s applications will be closing on September 15. While the details for selection and procedure varies based on the core area one is applying for, all applicants need to submit a detailed CV, project statement, references, essays and letters of recommendations. Language proficiency test and portfolio might also be required.

SN Bose Scholarship

A joint programme offered by the Indian and US governments, the SN Bose Scholars Programme allows Indian students to study in the US. The Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) and WINStep Forward, USA jointly allow Indian students interested to pursue research internships in the US. Selected scholars will get a stipend worth $2,000, health insurance and airfare.

Who can apply: The scholarship is available at both UG and PG levels. Those interested in working in focus areas of atmospheric and earth sciences, chemical sciences, engineering sciences, mathematical and computational sciences, and physical sciences can apply.

Where to apply: Indian as well as US citizens studying science at undergraduate or postgraduate level from recognised institutes can apply at indiascienceandtechnology.gov.in or www.iusstf.org.

Selection Procedure: Indian students need to fill a separate application form for each of the programme they are applying for. Students also need to submit a statement of purpose and research experience with supporting documents. Recommendation letters on official letter heads are also needed. One of the referees needs to be a teacher or tutor. For those who have finished research, internship or training, recommendation from supervisor is also required.

Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship

Part of Nehru-Fulbright programme, Humphrey Fellowship is a 10-month programme, which allows fellows to select their individual programme goal. One of the core parts of the programme is a six-week professional affiliation experience with the US-based organisations. Selected fellows are also placed in 13 host universities across the US. It is a non-degree programme for professional for overall development.

Who can apply: The programme targets at mid-career professionals with experience in leadership and public service. The fields of studies include law and human rights, communication and journalism, public policy, technology policy, finance and banking, economic development, agriculture, natural resources, urban planning, public health, education administration among others.

Where to apply: Interested can apply with humphreyfellowship.org, usief.org.in

Selection Process: Fulbright commission submits the nominations to the Institute of International Education in Washington in October. Selected fellows are announced in March. Selected fellows need to submit their TOFEL score. Along with the applications, candidates need to submit two letters of references, official transcripts in English, English proficiency scores, essay, and detailed answers to questions asked in the application.

Cluster Scholarships

There are several scholarships offered by communities, organisations, groups which can be used to study, work, or pursue research in not just one but a wide range of colleges and institutions across America.

AAUW International Fellowships

American Association of University Women (AAUW) offers a series of grants and fellowships to support women to work, study and research in the US. Selected professional fellowships for women pursuing full-time masters or professional degree, America fellowship for women pursuing full-time study or preparing dissertation, career development grants are to name a few. For non US-citizens, international fellowship and international project grants are the most suited bet.

Where to apply: Candidates can search for their best suited scholarship and apply for the same at aauw.org.

Who can Apply: Women pursuing full-time graduate or post-graduate study in the US can apply for international fellowship. Alumni of the fellowship who are living in their home country and working on social advancement, economic development of women can also apply for international project grant.

Selection Procedure: Applicants need to submit a proposal, recommendations, document proving education qualification and proof of English proficiency. Financial need, position on return to home country, proposed time schedule, quality and feasibility of proposal among other factors determine the qualification of the proposal.

You are Welcome Here

The scholarship is offered to international students including Indians to study in US-based universities. The campaign started in 2019 with 50 colleges and now nearly 400 colleges accept the colleges including Miami, University of Ohio, Michigan State University, University of Wisconsin-Stout, State University of New York at New Paltz among others.

Who Can Apply: Students applying for undergraduate or postgraduate courses can apply for the scholarships.

Where to Apply: Students have to decide from list of colleges where they want to apply and submit their applications on the college or university website. The scholarship application can be submitted after admission.

Selection Procedure: Universities will decide on the scholarship based on the submitted documents, essay and English requirement.

American University Emerging Global Leader Scholarship

The highly competitive scholarship offers full tuition fee to one international student every year to study in the US. Students who are not selected for full scholarship might still be selected for partial scholarship.

Who can apply: Students outside of America aspiring to study in the US can apply. Students need to have a minimum of 3.8 GPA out of 4.0 GPA. Students also need to meet English proficiency requirements, show voluntary work.

Where to Apply: Interested students can apply at american.edu. The applications will begin from September 15.

Admission Procedure: Candidates will be shortlisted based on documents including academic marksheets, language proficiency. Further candidates will also be asked to submit essays, and be called for zoom interviews.

University Specific Scholarships

Almost every university in the States offers scholarship or fundraiser or grants. Many higher educational institutes also accept grants offered by other organisations post admissions. Here are some examples of different type of scholarships offered at university-level.

Yale University Scholarships

The prestigious Yale University does not offer merit-based scholarship, however, students who have secured an admission at the university can get a need-based aide. Yale Scholarship can vary from a few hundred dollars to over $70,000 per year. According to the university, the average Yale need-based scholarship is over $50,000. Students at Yale can also get scholarships based on merit from many private organisations and trusts; for example, Gates Millennium Scholarship and NCAA Grant offered by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

ICSP Scholarships at University of Oregon

The International Cultural Service Program (ICSP) offers tuition waiver scholarship to the students of University of Oregon. Selected students will have to complete 66-80 hours per year of cultural service. This can include speaking or giving demonstrations to schools or community groups about the heritage and culture of recipient’s country.

Who can apply: Students admitted in the university who are not permanent residents of USA can apply.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at isss.uoregon.edu.

Application Procedure: Students need to demonstrate financial need, strong academic record, communication skills, and experience of participating in cultural activities to avail of the scholarship.

Other Scholarship Options

Other notable scholarships include Stanford Reliance Dhirubhai Fellowship, Ramakrishnan Family Scholarship, Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships, Aga Foundation Scholarship, Illinois Wesleyan University Scholarship, National Overseas Scholarship, KC Mahindra Scholarship, Uka Tarsadia University International Student Scholarships, Bhagavad Gita National Scholarship, and Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship.

There are many co-curricular activity-based scholarships, which are offered based on the applicant’s talent. These include and not limited to vocal scholarship, athletic scholarship, Esports, orchestra and theatre. Essay submission, English proficiency, recommendation letters, proof of work among other details will be required.