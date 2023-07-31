Scholarship Guide | Well-Organised Documentation Can Increase Chances of Securing a Grant in Europe

Studying abroad can be financially challenging for many meritorious students who often opt out due to the expensive course fee, visa charges, accommodation and food expenses. Therefore, scholarships help many to pursue their dreams. News18 ‘Scholarship Guide’ brings the best and most prestigious grants for Indian students to study in Europe, with most of them covering flight tickets, accommodation and course fee; and some also providing stipend.

Europe is not just a destination for travellers but the diverse culture has also become a spot for Indian academicians, researchers, and students who wish to explore more frontiers in education. The technology is on par with other Western counterparts but Europe is still comparatively cheaper and offers a range of scholarships to cut down the study costs.

Thanks to its no tuition fee policy, Germany is a hit choice among international students, including Indians. According to the data released by the Indian government, a total of 34,864 Indian students were studying in Germany in 2022.

Ireland, Switzerland and Poland too are emerging as top spots for arts, engineering, and medical students alike, courtesy, the cultural richness, good infrastructure, and work opportunities while studying.

Due to increasing interest of students, there are more applications and hence higher competition for the European countries. If you are also looking to study in Europe, a ‘strong application’ is all you need. To make an application strong, remember to submit all your documentations, add achievements, passions, and work experience details.

Advising students on ways to secure heavy scholarships to study in Europe, Lakshmi Iyer, MD-India, SI-UK, — a study abroad consultancy — suggests, “Many students submit generic applications without tailoring them to the specific scholarship or destination. It is important to personalise your application by highlighting your achievements, goals, and how the scholarship aligns with your aspirations. Demonstrating a genuine interest in the scholarship and the emerging destination can increase your chances of success.”

Ashwini Jain, CEO & Founder, ForeignAdmits, — an international mobility marketplace, says, “Before applying, students need to introspect and understand their career goals, the field of study they are interested in, and the countries they would like to study in.”

Each European country and university has different scholarship schemes and requirements. For instance, some scholarships might prioritise students from certain backgrounds, others might be degree-specific, and consider only students from certain countries. Make sure you understand the specific criteria for the scholarships you are interested in,” Jain added.

Complete Documentation

Students need to be up to the mark with the documentation process. For instance, students need to submit both certificates, and transcripts for academic qualifications. They also need to check if a separate residency permit is required.

“Europe has strict visa and immigration rules. Some scholarships might require students to return to their home country after their studies. Make sure you are aware of these rules and that they align with your future plans,” said Jain.

Some scholarships in Europe might require proficiency in the native language of the country, apart from English. “Not having the required language skills can be a barrier. Make sure to check the language requirements for the scholarships and courses you’re applying to,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Iyer cautioned students about overlooking or underestimating the importance of documentation. “Scholarship applications usually require various documents such as transcripts, letters of recommendation, statement of purpose, and financial statements. Failing to provide complete and well-organised documentation can significantly impact the chances of securing a scholarship.”